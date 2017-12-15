Active Raises Funds for Fire Victims

Fires ravaging parts of Southern California recently displaced thousands of people. Among those displaced, staff from action sports and streetwear retailer Active. This weekend, at Active’s shops in the towns of Temecula, Escondido, Oxnard and Thousand Oaks, will donate proceeds, $1 from every pair of socks sold, to support people who lost homes in Ventura and San Diego counties. There also will be a clothing drive for new and used clothing in good condition at participating Active stores. Drive ends at close of business hours Sunday.