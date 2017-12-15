RETAIL Allen Schwartz Redesigns Santa Monica Flagship

Drinks and music were flowing at the relaunch party Thursday night for the revamped Allen Schwartz store on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica.

For years, this is where the label's ABS by Allen Schwartz creations were sold. But Schwartz, who used to be known for his knock-off red carpet dresses, is always changing.

Most recently, his label has evolved into a new name, Allen Schwartz, with everything made in downtown Los Angeles.

The collection now includes contemporary sportswear, dresses, signature pants, duster coats and a variety of tops. Prices range from $215 to $770.

One new feature of the boutique is the back section. This is where there is a rotating selection of vintage tops and dresses from previous labels by Schwartz, plus a California-made gift pop-up for customers to shop locally made home products including candles, soaps, coasters and dog-friendly accessories.

