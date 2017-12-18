Lola Rose Thompson + Gorman Takes A Bow

Aussie fashion brand Gorman opened its first U.S. shop in West Hollywood in July. And just before the year ended, Gorman unveiled a collaboration collection with Los Angeles-based artist Lola Rose Thompson.

On Dec. 14, there was a reception for Thompson at the Gorman boutique at 8483 Melrose Ave. Thompson’s paintings were displayed, as well as the Lola Rose Thompson + Gorman fashion collection, which included cocktail dresses, denim pants, jackets and T-shirts.

Parts of the brightly colored Lola Rose Thompson + Gorman collection played with some foibles of Los Angeles culture. Thompson wore one of the collection’s sequined cocktail dress bearing the slogan ‘That’s some super cosmic shit.’ What inspired it? Stereotypes of New Agers!

“Every time they look at their phone, it’s ‘Mercury in Retrograde,’” Thompson laughed.