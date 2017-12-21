TRADE SHOWS Fashion Market Northern California Gets a New Executive Director

The five-times-a-year Fashion Market Northern California trade show, held at the San Mateo County Event Center, has a new executive director.

Mary T. Taft has been appointed to the position, replacing Suzanne De Groot. Taft starts her new job in January.

Taft said her goal “will be to continue to introduce new market events, visually improve the look of the show and make FMNC an enjoyable shopping experience.”

Part of her new responsibilities will be to advance the visibility of FMNC in the marketplace.

Taft has served the fashion industry for more than 20 years. As an independent sales rep for both apparel and accessories brands in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, she has served on the board of directors of the Golden Gate Apparel Association, which organizes the show; has been a committee member for five years; and served on the association’s executive board.

The next FMNC show will be held Jan. 28–30.