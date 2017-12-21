RETAIL Shopping Center Developer Caruso Names a New CFO

Peter Wilhelm, the recently named chief financial officer of Caruso, has seen his career go from the realm of sports to the world of shopping centers.

Prior to coming to Caruso, Wilhelm was the chief financial officer for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team. His new job sees him working for a shopping-center company that owns and manages several high-end retail locations such as The Grove in Los Angeles and The Americana at Brand in Glendale, Calif.

Wilhelm will direct Caruso’s financial, tax and accounting operations, said Rick Caruso, founder and chief executive officer of the retail and property company.

“Peter’s demonstrated track record and hands-on business approach make him the perfect candidate to step into this important role on our management team,” Caruso said. “His experience is critical as we continue to meet our financial growth plan and redefine our industries.”

Wilhelm earned a master’s degree in business administration from Columbia University. He has worked as a consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. and also served as a vice president of MZ Sports, where he advised on $2.3 billion worth of sports-franchise acquisitions for projects that included the Washington Nationals, Cleveland Cavaliers, Anaheim Ducks and Seattle Supersonics.

He was with the Dodgers from 2004 to 2012, working on the 2004 deal for the $430 million sale of the team from News Corp. to Boston real estate developer Frank McCourt.

From April 2016 to December of this year, he was the founder and chief executive of the business consulting firm Novita Ventures.