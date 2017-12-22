TEXTILES Hyosung Names New Marketing Director, New U.S-Based Executives

Hyosung Corp., the Korean maker of Creora spandex, has named Mike Simko the global marketing director for the company's Creora, Mipan nylon and specialty polyester fiber business.

Simko is a 20-year veteran of the textiles and chemicals industry whose career has included positions in global marketing and sales, strategic planning, business development, R&D and manufacturing for companies such as Invista and DuPont.

"We are delighted to welcome Mike to Hyosung as his various leadership experiences and in-depth industry knowledge will be invaluable to the marketing effort," said Hyosang Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Cho Hyun Joon. "His addition along with other new personnel in Europe, Asia and USA combined with our continued investment in production facilities underscores Hyosung's long-term commitment to the textiles industry. We plan to continue to launch innovative products, deliver superior value and work with mills, brands and retailers globally."

Simko will be based in New York

The company also promoted Sejin Roh to the position of marketing manager after serving for five years in several positions at Hyosung in marketing, business and product development. She will be based in New York too.

Deborah Richert ha also joined the company as textiles marketing manager. Richert has more than two decades experience in sales, marketing, brand and product merchandising and business development for companies such as Nike, New Balance, Puma and Schoeller Textiles. She will be based in Portland, Ore.