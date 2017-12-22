MANUFACTURING Perry Ellis, With a Few California Labels, Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Fifty years ago, a young immigrant who moved from Cuba to Miami, started an apparel company that made school uniforms in Japan and then shipped them to Puerto Rico.

That immigrant was George Feldenkreis, who grew up in Havana until he decided that Cuba under Fidel Castro was a bad idea.

Recently, Feldenkreis and his son, Oscar, celebrated the 50th anniversary of Perry Ellis International, which used to be called Supreme International until 2000. Besides uniforms, Supreme International in the beginning also imported from Japan guayaberas, a four-pocket shirt worn in Latin countries, into the United States, buying them for $18 a dozen and selling them for $60 a dozen.

Today, Perry Ellis owns several labels, including California brands Laundry by Shelli Segal and Jantzen. It also has the license for Jag swimwear.

At the helm of the company is Oscar, who is the chief executive, and George, who is on the board of directors.

As part of its 50th anniversary awareness campaign, Perry Ellis has partnered with United Way's Operation Helping Hands to provide donations, food and resources to help families in need during this holiday season. Perry Ellis will match every customer donation, up to $50,000, and will donate clothing to 50 needy families through United Way's Operation Helping Hands.