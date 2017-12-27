Lynette Tyner in her new capsule collection. All photos by Phillip Ong.

Lynette Tyner's Return

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, December 27, 2017

After a five year stint of living in New York City and spending time in Europe, Lynette Tyner focused on her self-named Lynette Tyner brand handbags.

Now back in Los Angeles, Tyner conceded that she missed designing clothes. So she put together a capsule collection inspired by New York City and Los Angeles’ streetwear looks. Tyner put together hoodies, vests, T-shirts, and sweater dresses bearing faux fur looks. Tyner still designs her brand’s handbags. Capsule collection and bags are sold exclusively on lynettetyner.com.

More from Lynette Tyner's capsule collection. On right, Javon Tyner, Lynette's brother, poses. It's his first modeling gig.

