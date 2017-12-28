Exterior of Sixhundred LA.

DTLA Pioneer Sixhundred LA Changes It Up

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, December 28, 2017

After almost eight years of pioneering retail in downtown Los Angeles, the Sixhundred LA boutique is changing directions.

Aptly located at 600 S. Spring St., adjacent to the bustling Exchange LA nightclub, Sixhundred LA has sold streetwear and its own creations during a period when downtown Los Angeles was blossoming into an area for hip restaurants and nightclubs.

Before mid-December, Sixhundred LA founder Alan Bunao unveiled a new concept for his shop. He developed a focus on custom-made furniture. "DTLA is growing so rapidly with condos and lofts, the new living spaces need amazing one-of-a-kind pieces. We still intend to create fashion. We're merely expanding into more creative avenues," Bunao said.

photo

Interior of Sixhundred LA. Via .instagram.com/sixhundredla/

