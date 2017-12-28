RETAIL French Label Ba & Sh Coming to Beverly Hills

Last fall, Paris-headquartered womenswear brand Ba & Sh opened a handful of boutiques on the East Coast. Now it is getting ready to unveil a new store in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The company recently put up storefront posters at 404 N. Beverly Drive announcing it will be doing business soon at the corner of Brighton Way and Beverly Drive. The 1,600-square-foot space was the former address for an Aldo footwear boutique and a location for the Kimora Lee Simmons brand.

Jay Luchs, vice chairman of Newmark Knight Frank, brokered the deal for the space. He said he thought the store would open in spring 2018. A brand representative did not reply to a request for comment.

The name Ba & Sh stands for the first names of founders Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief, friends since childhood in France. They introduced the brand in 2003. Currently it is sold at more than 400 locations around the globe.

In 2015, private-equity firm L Catterton acquired 50 percent of the brand for an undisclosed amount to support Ba & Sh’s international expansion.

L Catterton is a partnership of luxe conglomerate LVMH; Groupe Arnault, the family holding company of Bernard Arnault, LVMH’s chairman and chief executive officer; and U.S. private-equity company Catterton. Its portfolio of brands includes Rhone, Sweaty Betty, Seafolly swimwear and the Equinox high-end fitness studios.