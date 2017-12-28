GETTY STORE TO BEVERLY HILLS Getty Heir Takes Retail to Rodeo Drive

August Getty first launched his collection of red-carpet gowns and women’s eveningwear with his Spring/Summer 2015 collection.

Now the great-grandson of billionaire John Paul Getty is opening his first boutique, on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, taking over what once was a Badgley Mischka outpost at 479 Rodeo Drive.

The scion of the Getty oil family is expected to open his August Getty Atelier around March 2018.

The brand has not made an official statement about the boutique, but an Instagram account for August Getty Atelier posted a picture of the building, saying it would open in March.

As a child, Getty was always artistic, creating paper-napkin gowns for forks and drawing flowers in his family garden.

In 2014, he launched his self-named line and has been a regular at the runway shows during New York Fashion Week. His pieces focus on couturier-style creations and contemporary looks.

Earlier this year, Paris Hilton wore his $270,000 gown made with 500,000 Swarovski crystals when she accepted the “Fragrance of the Year” award at the “Hollywood Beauty Awards.” Other celebrities donning his creations include Rachel McAdams, seen in an open-back teal-green gown at the 2016 Academy Awards, as well as Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry.

August Getty’s mother is Ariadne Getty, whose father was Sir Paul Getty, also known as John Paul Getty II. August’s great-grandfather was John Paul Getty, the founder of Getty Oil and the country’s first billionaire.

The recently released movie “All the Money in the World,” starring Christopher Plummer, is about the kidnapping of the oil magnate’s 16-year-old grandson, John Paul Getty III.