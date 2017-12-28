RETAIL Outdoor Voices Opens Shops in San Francisco and LA

New York–headquartered Outdoor Voices has been in a California mood lately.

The activewear brand opened two boutiques in the Golden State. On Dec. 2, it opened a shop in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighborhood, at 555 Hayes St. A few days later, it opened a boutique in West Hollywood’s Melrose Place neighborhood. The store, located at 8425 Melrose Ave., formerly housed the Tenoversix boutique.

The 3-year-old brand currently operates five permanent stores and two pop-up shops. Ty Haney, the founder of the label, believes the brand will open a few more shops in 2018.

Outdoor Voices makes activewear for women and for men. One of its points of difference is that it is made for people who aren’t LeBron James and Serena Williams. “For us, it’s about being human, not superhuman, which is an idea that’s been celebrated in the activewear space until now,” Haney said. “As a brand, we approach activity with a lighthearted ease and sense of humor, and our spaces reflect that. It’s intimidating to walk into a store and see photos on the walls of professional athletes with Gatorade sweat. We want our shops to feel inviting and inclusive.”

The San Francisco store includes a water feature, which looks like a koi pond. It is made from redwood slabs grown in Northern California. The boutique also includes a tearoom-like area.