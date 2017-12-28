FASHION Thierry Mugler Sketches on Display at FIDM Orange County

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler gained much acclaim in the 1980s and 1990s for his creations that had strong silhouettes and often were angular.

His shoulders were wide and padded and his waists were wasp-like. Collars had exaggerated points, and prints were banished.

Said Mugler: I am an architect who completely reinvents a woman's body."

Mugler is known for designing the black dress worn by actress Demi Moore in the 1993 movie "Indecent Proposal."

Until Aug. 24, the museum at FIDM Orange County is showing a collection of his garments, sketches, runway photography and perfume bottles, painting a holistic picture of this provocative fashion icon.

The exhibition is by appointment only. Those interested can call (949) 851-6200 to set up a viewing at the school located at 17590 Gillette Ave. in Irvine.