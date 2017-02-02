designLAb: Where Art Meets Design

designLAb, located on the 2nd floor of the Big Blue Building at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., recently celebrated the new year with a public reception for new galleries with art and design exhibits. Opening night, Jan 27, featured exhibits, on the 2nd floor and in the lobby, as well as a special performance by graffiti artist Kelly “Risk” Graval, who spray painted graffiti art on a psychedelic vinyl-wrapped four-door Rolls Royce at the building’s Melrose Avenue entrance.

Created and directed by New York–based curator Helen Varola, designLAb provides a venue for art which focuses on the unique variety of interior design at the Pacific Design Center.



The artists participating in the current designLAb will have their works exhibited though mid-March. Check with the Pacific Design Center for more information to each gallery! Enjoy the art and the scene!