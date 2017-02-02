Inspiration was all around the Big Blue Building at the Pacific Design Center.

designLAb: Where Art Meets Design

Estevan Ramos | Thursday, February 2, 2017

Estevan Ramos

designLAb, located on the 2nd floor of the Big Blue Building at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., recently celebrated the new year with a public reception for new galleries with art and design exhibits. Opening night, Jan 27, featured exhibits, on the 2nd floor and in the lobby, as well as a special performance by graffiti artist Kelly “Risk” Graval, who spray painted graffiti art on a psychedelic vinyl-wrapped four-door Rolls Royce at the building’s Melrose Avenue entrance.

Created and directed by New York–based curator Helen Varola, designLAb provides a venue for art which focuses on the unique variety of interior design at the Pacific Design Center.

The artists participating in the current designLAb will have their works exhibited though mid-March. Check with the Pacific Design Center for more information to each gallery! Enjoy the art and the scene!

At Industry Gallery, Artist Shplinton showed some of his abstract oil on canvas work as well as custom painted jean jackets. And from the franklin Louvre Studios, “nohandsbitch” showed his crude colors visual photo exhibit. He had requested visitors to wear all white to be part of his visual display.

Varola presented the first U.S. exhibition by French-Vietmanese artist Truc-Anh. Pictured here are large, moveable mobiles and collage of portraits of oil pastels.

Boite Noire gallery presented “MythoErotics” by artists Diane and Theodore which explored the relationship between erotism and mythology. Some panels measured almost 7 x 10 feet. Pictured are also a collage of working sketches of ink and pencil on variety of paper textures.

Artist Richard Ransier (far left) with Karen Bystedt, an American visual artist and photographer (far right) with paintings from Ransier’s “Guns For Art” series and one of his recycled machine metal light sculpture.

Graffiti artist Kelly “Risk” Graval’s colorful painted Rolls Royce was the show’s special performance installation presented by Sur le Mur Gallery.

Sur le Mur’s gallery owner Megan Philips (pictured), with her group art show “Street Meets Chic” was a crowd pleaser. Some of the many Art lover’s in Philip’s gallery reception.

The art and sculpture from Sur le Mur Gallery’s “Street Meets Chic” collection.

