Ron Robinson’s Valentine’s Day Treat

Los Angeles retail boutique Ron Robinson will host a pair of sweet events for the launch of Sugar + Ron Robinson, a retro T-shirt collection that blends “pop-rock colors” and “cotton candy fabrics.”

First is a party on Feb. 9 from 6-9 p.m. at Ron Robinson’s Santa Monica location (1327 5th St.).

Miami-based Sugar has created an exclusive line of T-shirts featuring Valentine’s Day candy hearts with pop-culture sayings. The event will also feature art by ART N WORDZ, beauty products and jewelry.

The party continues on Feb. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at Ron Robinson’s Hollywood location (8118 Melrose Ave.) with a Sugar trunk show just in time for Valentine’s Day.