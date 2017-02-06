Gap Beats Forecasts with Sales Results

Gap Inc. beat forecasts and a tough market to post a 2 percent gain in same-store sales in January and its first quarterly increase in same-store sales in more than a year.

On Feb. 6, the specialty retail giant reported that its same-store sales for the fourth quarter of its 2016 fiscal year were up 2 percent compared with a decline of 7 percent in the same quarter last. Gap Inc’s net sales increased 1 percent to $4.43 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

With the report, Art Peck, Gap’s chief executive officer, gave a bullish statement that the San Francisco-headquartered company was prepared to play offense.

“Against a challenging retail backdrop, we’re pleased to report growth in our top-line and comp sales during the critical holiday quarter,” Peck said. “We remain focused on actions that will strengthen our brands and recapture market share.”

The quarter included good business from the crucial holiday season. Same-store sales were up two percent for the holiday months of November and December. Comp sales for its Old Navy Global division increased 12 percent during the holidays. Same-store sales for its Gap Global division experienced an uptick of 1 percent. The Banana Republic Global division reported a decline of 7 percent. On Jan. 24, Gap Inc. announced that Andi Owen, global brand president of Banana Republic, would leave the company and a search for a replacement was underway.

Gap Inc.’s recent sales increases might be the results of steps taken last year to turn around the company’s business. In May, it announced that it close around 75 locations to make its store fleet more nimble.

Gap’s success comes at a tough time for retail. On Feb. 2, retail analyst Marshal Cohen wrote much of the 2016 holiday season showed no sizzle. “Consumers appeared to have grown numb to the early and constant promotions,” Cohen wrote in a blog titled “An Urgent Message for Retail.”

“Promotions aren’t dead, but they aren’t in the commanding position they once were. Retailers are now tasked to find a way to break through the noise with powerful products and experiences that make the consumer want to act, and act now!” Cohen is chief industry analyst for The NPD Group, a market research company.