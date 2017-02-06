RETAIL

Monrow Opens Store in Venice

By Deborah Belgum | Monday, February 6, 2017

Michelle Wenke and Megan George met as classmates at Otis College of Art and Design here in Los Angeles and started their Monrow label in 2007.

Now a decade later, they have opened their first store at 564 Rose Ave. in Venice. They will be stocking their well-known T-shirts in lively colors and styles and their iconic sweatsuits in soft fabrics and luxurious fleece. Their men's and childrenswear line also will be available at the store.

At the heart of Monrow is a killer-fitting sweatpant. Their styles tend to be graphic-free knits with a great fit and seen on celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon.

The brand also sells in more than 300 boutiques and department stores such as Bloomingdale's.

