MARQUEES OF HISTORY. Some of the most beautiful marquees of Hollywood golden age are on Broadway. It was a special treat to see them lit up for the evening. Every visitor seemed hypnotized by the exteriors and interiors of each theater. The most amazing downtown LA history viewed for free!

Night on Broadway: Spectators and Sights!

Estevan Ramos | Monday, February 6, 2017

photo

THE SHRIMP PLACE. This is where my Aunt Rosie worked for many, many years from the ’60s to the ’80s. I’m pointing up the stairs to the first landing. That was my spot. That’s where I used to be dropped off by my Mom when she had to go to work at noon at the Greyhound Bus terminal. I was not old enough to go to school yet so that was my built-in baby sitter’s station. My Aunt Rosie would give me a basket of shrimp and fries and make sure I was safe and in eye’s view. I would sit up there watching all the adults below at the bar drinking. This while I ate and sketched on my drawing pads. This would happen daily and my brothers would pick me up after they got of school. That’s where it all started with my designing. Love the history of Broadway!!!!

Growing up in LA, I’ve always had a special bond with Broadway. My Mom worked at the long-gone Greyhound Bus terminal on 6th and Los Angeles Streets back in the ’70s and ’80s. She would always shop on Broadway on her way to work. And my Aunt Rosie worked at the Shrimp Boat next to Grand Central Market for many years. As kids, we would go as a family to Clifton’s for lunch on Sundays then see a movie after at one of the many theaters on Broadway. The history of this street brings back some amazing childhood memories. When “Night on Broadway” was announced, I immediately felt compelled to check out the scene and go back into those theaters we went to as kids.

“Night on Broadway” hosted its 3rd annual event on Jan. 29 with around 70,000 attendees. The event was founded to bring back the excitement and celebrate the history of LA’s famous thoroughfare. The free arts and music event takes over Broadway from 3rd Street to Olympic Boulevard. There were musical performances, art exhibits, food vendors and food trucks, clothing and craft vendors and an assortment of unique performances. One of the highlights of the evening was the chance to visit the street’s historical theaters that date back to the Hollywood’s glamorous golden age. The history and beauty of these theaters are breathtaking. They make modern day theaters seem boring in comparison.

Here is just a small taste of what I saw while taking part in the fun and excitement of Night on Broadway. Make it a point to go next year if you missed it! Enjoy the viewing experience! Xoxo Estevan

photo

THE INDIVIDUALISTS. From performers to visitors, there was no shortage of unique, individual-styled people. It was a great opportunity to celebrate individual—from Hollywood glamour to space walkers!

photo

HISTORY OF THE LADIES’ STYLE. Vintage glamour was apparent around the event. The ladies made their own style unique and personal. Reminiscent of the Old Mexican cinema of the ’40s and ’50s as seen below in the black and white photos from the Million Dollar theater.

photo

DOWNTOWN MEN’S CHIC. Guys went for individual looks, as well, especially for the LA winter cold weather. Furs and flash seemed popular as well as looks inspired by “Starsky and Hutch” and motocross/cyclists.

photo

VISUAL STIMULATION. There definitely wasn’t any shortage of visual stimulation at the mile-long Broadway event. From the interiors of the buildings and structures of the exteriors to the lights and installations, the night was spectator’s paradise.

photo

THE ARTS. Live painters and art installations lined the streets throughout the venue. From portrait and graffiti art, the beauty and creative was endless.

photo

THE GREAT WALL OF WASTE. The “Great Wall of Waste” was a 33-foot installation by artist Todd Granger Bank. This was just a section of the original 100-foot wall he constructed. He built this over the course of 20-plus years. Its purpose is to upcycle post-consumer non-recyclables into a new socially conscious style of art called sustainable art.

