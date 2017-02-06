Night on Broadway: Spectators and Sights!

Growing up in LA, I’ve always had a special bond with Broadway. My Mom worked at the long-gone Greyhound Bus terminal on 6th and Los Angeles Streets back in the ’70s and ’80s. She would always shop on Broadway on her way to work. And my Aunt Rosie worked at the Shrimp Boat next to Grand Central Market for many years. As kids, we would go as a family to Clifton’s for lunch on Sundays then see a movie after at one of the many theaters on Broadway. The history of this street brings back some amazing childhood memories. When “Night on Broadway” was announced, I immediately felt compelled to check out the scene and go back into those theaters we went to as kids.

“Night on Broadway” hosted its 3rd annual event on Jan. 29 with around 70,000 attendees. The event was founded to bring back the excitement and celebrate the history of LA’s famous thoroughfare. The free arts and music event takes over Broadway from 3rd Street to Olympic Boulevard. There were musical performances, art exhibits, food vendors and food trucks, clothing and craft vendors and an assortment of unique performances. One of the highlights of the evening was the chance to visit the street’s historical theaters that date back to the Hollywood’s glamorous golden age. The history and beauty of these theaters are breathtaking. They make modern day theaters seem boring in comparison.

Here is just a small taste of what I saw while taking part in the fun and excitement of Night on Broadway. Make it a point to go next year if you missed it! Enjoy the viewing experience! Xoxo Estevan