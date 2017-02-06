Anton Segerstrom, right, and Elizabeth Segerstrom, wife of South Coast Plaza founder Henry Segerstrom. Photo taken at 50th anniversary dinner for South Coast Plaza. Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging Photography.

Anton Segerstrom, right, and Elizabeth Segerstrom, wife of South Coast Plaza founder Henry Segerstrom. Photo taken at 50th anniversary dinner for South Coast Plaza. Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging Photography.

South Coast Plaza Kicks off 50th Anniversary with a Gala

By Andrew Asch | Monday, February 6, 2017

It would have been enough to send out a press release. It could have read something like this; South Coast Plaza, a luxury resort in Costa Mesa, Calif., will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year with high end fashion shows and debuts of boutiques for fashion houses such as Dior Homme and Stella McCartney….Sound good?

But executives and notables for South Coast Plaza kicked off its year-long string of events to celebrate its golden anniversary with a gala dinner at Little Beach House Malibu on Jan. 30. The club was in Malibu, Calif. the exclusive beachside enclave waaayyy up the coast, more than 60 miles, from Orange County home of South Coast Plaza.

photo

Menu for South Coast Plaza 50th anniversary dinner. Photo by Andrew Asch.

Anton Segerstrom, South Coast Plaza partner, and son of Henry Segerstrom, the luxe area’s founder, presided over the party where retailers such as Steve Chu, Gucci’s West Coast District Manager-Southwest Region, were on the guest list, along with many members of Southern California’s fashion press corps.The menu included a vol au vent appetizer with a lima bean puree, a nod to the Segerstrom family's orgins as lima bean farmers in Orange County.

During 2017, South Coast Plaza also will unveil major remodels for its Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Burberry boutiques. Also expect new boutiques from Aquazzura and Gianvito Rossi, as well as exclusive product collabs with fashion houses such as Gucci, Marni, Brunello Cucinelli, Tod’s and Roger Vivier. The retail center spans over 2.8 million square feet and brings in annual sales approaching $2 billion, according to a company statement.

photo

Anton Segerstrom makes a toast at 50th anniversary dinner for South Coast Plaza. Photo by Andrew Asch.

photo

Tables and guests at 50th anniversary dinner for South Coast Plaza. Photo by Andrew Asch.

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS