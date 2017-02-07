ROW DTLA's Spring Collective Blossoms

ROW DTLA, a retail enclave that is a short drive from the center of downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District, recently introduced a new set of shops and creative spaces. Named The Spring Collective, the eclectic mix of spaces includes Jig + Saw, an office space for women with arts and entertainment jobs and entrepreneurs, there's MVMNT Theory, a hip hop dance class studio, homewares and furniture brands such as Capsule, not Neutral and The Wicked Boheme. There’s also Japanese bicycle company tokyobike, chocolatier Milla Chocolates and Artists in Residence Program, a gallery space.

The Spring Collective spaces are temporary and are scheduled to wind down by late April. During the Spring and Summer seasons of this year, a group of permanent shops and restaurants is scheduled to open. One of these shops is Bodega, a prominent streetwear retailer headquartered in Boston.