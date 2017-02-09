Streetwear Farewell to Obama

Barack Obama has kept a low profile after Jan. 20, and he has seemingly exited the news cycle and perhaps the nation's short term memory under a flurry of laudatory memes and official thank yous from the Democratic Party and its friends.

But L.A.-based artist and fashion designer Ra Chen-Drake had his own way saying farewell to the 44th president. He designed a shirt for his new brand Goat44; it features Obama wearing a jacket that would make any streetwear fan proud. Check out the gothic font proclaiming the former president as “The Greatest of All Time.” NBA Great Reggie Miller was spotted wearing the Goat44 T. Where will see it next? At the opening of the Obama presidential museum? Will Obama wear it?