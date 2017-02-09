TRADE SHOWS Young Contemporary and Temporary Exhibitors Section Bustling at Atlanta Apparel

ATLANTA—Young contemporary and fashion accessories segments drew the biggest crowds during the Feb. 1–5 run of the Atlanta Apparel market.

The busiest aisles at Atlanta’s AmericasMart were located on the show’s newly expanded temporary floors. With 1,020 booths, this was the largest number of temporary vendors in Atlanta Apparel history. Mary Sullivan, senior vice president for the apparel market, said permanent showrooms also reported a record number of appointments “among stores with strong open-to-buys.”

More than 26 percent of the temporary exhibitors were new vendors across all categories, including contemporary, young contemporary, footwear, resort, jewelry and fashion accessories. The young contemporary segment, in particular, was especially busy. The newly opened fifth floor included several brands that relocated to grow their footprints as well as new-to-Atlanta brands such as Molly Bracken, Molly US Corp. and Symphony Fashion Inc.

Molly Bracken, a fairly new-to-the-U.S. French label, was showing its Fall collection exclusively at market. Southeastern regional representative Rachel Winnie said her buyers—a 60/40 mix of existing and new stores from Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina, primarily—were ordering some of the fashion-forward line’s more moderate pieces, such as bomber jackets, cropped sweaters, dresses and jumpsuits in a range of textures including crushed velvet, embroidery, faux fur and metallic tweeds. Everything, that is, except skirts. “People just cannot sell skirts,” Winnie said.

Also busy were Los Angeles brands BCBGeneration, which was prominently positioned near the runway, and Monoreno, which had a booth in a high-traffic area at the atrium’s edge.

Accounts from Kentucky to Florida flocked to young contemporary collections that emphasized a wide range of prints and solids, textures and embellishments. Florals, stripes and muted pastels in rayon and Modal blends and soft knits were strong. Many pieces featured embellishments such as lace and border prints. Lingerie-inspired pieces that function as foundation layers were popular for juniors, along with flowy, poet-sleeve and cold-shoulder tops. Colored and light denims remained strong, mostly in straight- and skinny-leg silhouettes.

At its core, February market is an order-writing show, and buyers and exhibitors alike made the most of the temporaries’ last few hours on Saturday. At Umgee’s jam-packed booth, last-minute buyers reviewed crowded racks of bestsellers with an air of frantic contemplation.

“We always add new accounts at these shows,” said Hannah Yoon, sales manager for the Los Angeles collection, adding that Umgee’s longtime buyers tend to prefer ordering at shows rather than online.

Retailer Kay Burnette of Kay’s Korner in Bostic, N.C., focused on price point, placing orders with jewelry lines Treska and Royal Standard, both popular among her clientele. Missy Davis of the Vertice Boutique in Hahira, Ga., stuck with tried-and-true apparel lines and looks but planned to check out footwear exhibitors in hopes of adding sandals to her store’s mix. Novene Jackson, buyer for four St. Vincent’s Hospital gift shops in Birmingham, Ala., said she relies on regular Atlanta markets and favors Immediate orders in order to maintain a strong mix of fashion accessories.

Tina Porter and her daughter Jessica Dennis, owners of the Johnnie Dove boutique in Lula, Ga., stocked up on bestsellers including Erimish bracelets and affordable, easy-to-wear spring separates. The multi-generational operation, founded by Porter’s mother, has a strong online business and hosts events such as regional trunk shows. Over the years, the shop has sold everything from fine jewelry to Cabbage Patch kids, Porter said. But these days, unique and customized casual accessories are the store’s bread and butter, so they keep their eyes open for the next best thing—and then buy deep.