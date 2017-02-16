RETAIL Fashion Bookstore in the CMC Hosts Biannual Sale

The Fashion Bookstore, located in the lobby of the California Market Center, will host its biannual sale Feb. 27–March 1 during the Los Angeles International Textile Show.

The sale includes 20 percent off all full-priced items in the store, including Pantone products, as well as an additional 60 percent to 90 percent off selected books.

Located in suite AL-19 on the ground floor of the CMC, the Fashion Bookstore carries a wide assortment of fashion books and magazines. The bookstore is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.thefashionbookstore.com.