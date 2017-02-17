FASHION Orange County Fashion Week Starts on March 6

Most fashion weeks concentrate on holding their runway shows at one location. But Orange County Fashion Week is a bit of a gypsy affair, moving from location to location.

The event starts March 6 at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach where a look at a fashion photo film shoot of the world of fashion and art will be shown with fashion photographer Viktorija Pashuta sharing her photos.

Day two will be held at the Orange County Museum of Art in Newport Beach where runway shows begin at 7 p.m. Featured will be designers such as CJ Franco, Marva Aylouche, Charmaine Joie Couture, Cash and Puppy, The Plunge Collective and Ionica Moldovianu plus a special hour-long show by Colombian designer Pedro Pablo Pacheco.

The third day moves to Soka University’s Founders Hall where designers Saul Lizacri Couture and designer Berenice Gonzalez will be on the catwalk.

The last day will take place at Lamborghini Newport Beach where a new catwalk designed especially for OCFW will be unveiled.

Guests will see the latest collections from designers Coral Castillo and MW by Mimoza Windisch, among others.