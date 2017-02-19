AS SEEN IN…….INSPIRATION VOL. 9: Betty Paige-inspired DJ at work, vintage motorcycle at Cycle Zombies, the camouflage crew in force, shoppers at Henry Duarte’s booth admiring his collection of goods and a master craftsman on duty from Japan.

AS SEEN IN…….INSPIRATION VOL. 9: Betty Paige-inspired DJ at work, vintage motorcycle at Cycle Zombies, the camouflage crew in force, shoppers at Henry Duarte’s booth admiring his collection of goods and a master craftsman on duty from Japan.

Finding Vintage Inspiration in DTLA

Estevan Ramos | Sunday, February 19, 2017

Inspiration 2017 was held at The Reef in downtown LA on Feb. 10 and 11. The two-day show featured American and Japanese companies offering vintage to contemporary fashions and accessories for sale and exhibit.

The preview party on Friday, Feb. 10 was attended by an array of vintage fashion collectors and fans. Live DJ mixing everything from 1940s swing to ’70s soul entertained guests who enjoyed complimentary drinks while they roamed the aisles of amazing history of fashion. If you were lucky, you even got some complimentary Pocky treats from Japan.

The show is a great opportunity for new, vintage-inspired brands to launch their collections while being showcased with more seasoned exhibitors. Retail giant Beams, Japan was on hand giving away their limited-edition “Inspiration” denim totes to attendees. Vendors such as Santa Fe Vintage from New Mexico had their amazing collectible clothing and accessories for purchase. Cycle Zombies had a great display of motorcycle-inspired gear just to name a few of the variety of exhibitors.

There were also some of our local LA guys. Eric Berg’s Early California Antiques booth was busy selling everything from turn-of-the-20th century jewelry to 1950s handmade wool coats. Laine Meiei with King Baby offered a beautiful selection of custom jewelry and accessories. Designer Henry Duarte took the word “inspiration” literally to stock his booth. No stranger to ’60s and ’70s rock music fashion culture, he filled his booth with items that inspired him throughout his designing career, everything from leather tribal jewelry to ’60s handmade home décor items.

The show really did do its job and inspired!

photo

VENDORS AROUND THE SHOW: Eric Berg of Early California Antiques, designer Henry Duarte, Laine Meiei of King Baby, The Robersons Crew and group shot of various exhibitors and guests.

photo

MEN’S LEATHERS: Jackets in new and worn leathers in shades of natural hide to black. Dressed-up countryside styles to ’50s rebel

photo

JEAN JACKETS: Shades of light to dark indigos in all lengths and sizes. The denim biker looked fresh even if it was from the 80’s. The Canadian tuxedo never looked so chic!

photo

PLAIDS AND CHECKS: Patched and pieced or allover plaids and checks are always a standard in the vintage fashion world. Winter versions are darker and richer in tones.

photo

SEASONLESS NUETRALS: The color category that never seems to have a season as it shows up year round. Military, utilitarian and safari looks are always classic. Easy shades to go with denims and leathers.

photo

OVERALLS AND COVERALLS: The go-to piece in your wardrobe that’s always fun and easy to wear. Dressed up with a tie or more feminine for the ladies with a jean jacket worn over the shoulders.

photo

WINTER FURS: Elevate your wardrobe with a fur piece, whether vintage skins or fake fur. Always raises the bar for any casual outfit.

photo

LADIES IN THE HOUSE: From renegade to classic and hippie to Western, the ladies showed a variety of looks throughout the show.

photo

DECORATED AND CONVERSATIONAL: A variety of techniques to embellish and make a statement in jackets. Patches, hand-painting, buttons and trims decorated the variety seen around the show.

photo

ACCESSORIES: New and vintage selections were everywhere throughout the show. Classic '30s western and ranch styles to '70s sunglasses and silver jewelry. Biker, hiker and work boots in new and vintage leathers.

