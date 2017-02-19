Finding Vintage Inspiration in DTLA

Inspiration 2017 was held at The Reef in downtown LA on Feb. 10 and 11. The two-day show featured American and Japanese companies offering vintage to contemporary fashions and accessories for sale and exhibit.

The preview party on Friday, Feb. 10 was attended by an array of vintage fashion collectors and fans. Live DJ mixing everything from 1940s swing to ’70s soul entertained guests who enjoyed complimentary drinks while they roamed the aisles of amazing history of fashion. If you were lucky, you even got some complimentary Pocky treats from Japan.

The show is a great opportunity for new, vintage-inspired brands to launch their collections while being showcased with more seasoned exhibitors. Retail giant Beams, Japan was on hand giving away their limited-edition “Inspiration” denim totes to attendees. Vendors such as Santa Fe Vintage from New Mexico had their amazing collectible clothing and accessories for purchase. Cycle Zombies had a great display of motorcycle-inspired gear just to name a few of the variety of exhibitors.

There were also some of our local LA guys. Eric Berg’s Early California Antiques booth was busy selling everything from turn-of-the-20th century jewelry to 1950s handmade wool coats. Laine Meiei with King Baby offered a beautiful selection of custom jewelry and accessories. Designer Henry Duarte took the word “inspiration” literally to stock his booth. No stranger to ’60s and ’70s rock music fashion culture, he filled his booth with items that inspired him throughout his designing career, everything from leather tribal jewelry to ’60s handmade home décor items.

The show really did do its job and inspired!