EVENTS AAFA Names Recipients of its American Image Awards

The American Apparel & Footwear Association will be presenting its 2017 American Image Awards on April 24 in New York, benefiting the Council of Fashion Designers of America Foundation’s Fashion Manufacturing Initiative.

“As a leader in the fashion world, the American Image Awards honor our industry’s highest achievers,” said Rick Helfenbein, the AAFA’s president and chief executive. “These are the mavericks, influencers and rebels who continue to transform fashion and our business.”

Andrew Rosen, founder and chief executive of Theory, will be given the “Person of the Year” award for cultivating, mentoring and investing in the next generation of designers and entrepreneurs.

Marc Fisher Footwear has been named the “Company of the Year” for setting a new standard in design and innovation and cultivating an aesthetic that is accessible for each brand under its portfolio.

The “Designer of the Year” award is being handed out to Stuart Vevers, executive creative director of Coach Inc. Vevers joined Coach four years ago following 20 years in the fashion accessories business. At Coach, he oversees women’s and men’s product design, brand imagery and store environments.

Nick Graham, founder of the underwear line Joe Boxer, is receiving the “Fashion Maverick” award for single-handedly revolutionizing an entire fashion industry category. In 2013, Graham launched his self-named menswear line by combining classic British menswear with American styling for what he calls the perennial millennial customer.

The “Lifetime Achievement” award is going to former Women’s Wear Daily Editor-in-Chief Ed Nardoza, who led WWD for 25 years.

The Fashion Manufacturing Initiative will use money from the awards dinner to help give grants through the New York City Economic Development Corp. to advance domestic manufacturing training, design innovation and production intelligence.

The awards dinner is being held at the historic 583 Park Avenue event space at Park Avenue and 63rd Street.