MANUFACTURING Brooks Joins Element

David Brooks was named global general manager of Irvine, Calif.–headquartered brand Element, a division of Billabong International Ltd.

Brooks’ responsibilities will include working on Element’s marketing, merchandising and business development. Brooks has deep roots in action sports, said Neil Fiske, Billabong’s chief executive officer.

“David has an extensive background in sports marketing in the action-sports sector—with deep experience in content creation, athlete marketing and digital activation. He is also very connected throughout the skate community,” Fiske said. “Element has always been at its best when the brand is closely integrated with content and new forms of media. David will help us better capitalize on our brand assets and convert followership into sales.”

Brooks previously worked with Element founder Johnny Schillereff when Brooks served as chief operating officer of 411 Productions, an action-sports content production, marketing and distribution group. Brooks said that he was glad to work again with Schillereff. “Johnny’s leadership and vision have endured the test of time, and what has always attracted me to Element is the unique, positive message that it brings to skate culture,” Brooks said.

Schillereff started Element in 1992. It has been sold at retailers such as Pacific Sunwear, Tilly’s and Zumiez.