Coach…In Virtual Reality

The runway show for Coach 1941 made fashion headlines during New York Fashion Week earlier this month, but for those who could not sit in the front row with Selena Gomez (not being snarky here, I was one of those absentees,) Coach has a plan to bring its fashion show to everyone.

Earlier this week, it unveiled an in-store virtual reality experience at a number Coach boutiques, including its location in Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, Calif. Stuart Vevers, Coach’s executive creative director, said that the VR experience is an open window to his brand. “Our runway show is an opportunity to be our most creative and explore what makes Coach different,” Vevers said “Now technology allows us to share the unique energy of our fashion show with a much broader audience.”

The VR experience starts with store visitors putting on special headsets to dive into the action of the brand's recent fashion show, according to a Coach representative.