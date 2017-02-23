TEXTILES A&E Launches Reflective Thread

American & Efird, the Mount Holly, N.C.–based industrial sewing thread maker, has introduced Anefil Reflector reflective thread.

Anefil Reflector can be used for coverstitch and over-edge applications for activewear, workwear, safety apparel, denim, swimwear, footwear and other markets.

“A&E’s spirit of innovation continues with this new reflective product, Anefil Reflector,” said Mark Hatton, A&E vice president Americas. “Offered in a Tex 120 size, Anefil Reflector adds another layer of functionality in sewing that has traditionally been dominated by reflective tape. This product is a versatile, decorative sewing thread and a valuable addition to the reflective market.”

A&E products are produced in 23 countries worldwide and sold in more than 100 countries. For more information, contact mark.hatton@amefird.com or call (704) 951-2516 or visit www.amefird.com.