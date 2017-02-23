Fabiana Milazzo to Melrose Place

Fabiana Milazzo’s styles have graced red carpets and glamorous salons in her native Brazil since 2000. On Feb. 22, she officially bought her brand to America.

The first Fabiana Milazzo boutique outside of Brazil took a bow on 8476 Melrose Place, it's located on a West Hollywood, Calif. shopping street known for its designer boutiques such as Marni, Carolina Herrera, Marc Jacobs and The Row. In a post-party interview, Milazzo said that she was charmed by Melrose Place's refined boutiques and its genteel street scene. She also thought it would be a great stage for her handcrafted styles which mix details of casual and evening clothes.

Milazzo recently had something of a preview in United States. Her designs were worn by Hannah Davis Jeter, model and wife of New York Yankees great Derek Jeter.