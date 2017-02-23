TEXTILES Lenzing Launched Tencel Brand Shop at ShopStyle

Lenzing, the Austrian company that makes Tencel fibers, has partnered with fashion search engine ShopStyle (www.shopstyle.com) to open The Tencel Denim Shop.

Located at ShopStyle, The Tencel Denim Shop features more than 50 denim styles made with Tencel by brands such as Bella Dahl, DL1961, Level 99, Mavi, NYDJ and the Blue Shirt Shop.

“This shop connects directly with consumers who are seeking distinctively comfortable denim products, featuring brilliant new Spring styles from prominent U.S. and European brands,” said Tricia Carey, director of global business development for denim at Lenzing. “Tencel fibers are the ideal addition for denim breathability and softness. This campaign highlights those attributes and appeals to consumers interested in making educated buying decisions.”

Tencel adds additional comfort and sustainability to denim. Tencel is made from wood pulp from sustainably harvested eucalyptus trees and is produced in a closed-loop manufacturing process at Lenzing plants in the U.S., the U.K. and Austria.

Photos by Richard Cordero for Lenzing / www.richardcordero.com