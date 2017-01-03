Shepard Fairey's 2005 Debbie Harry poster. Via TheGiant.org.

Shepard Fairey's 2005 Debbie Harry poster. Via TheGiant.org.

Debbie Harry's & Obey’s Collab Line

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Blondie’s major hit, Heart of Glass was released on Jan. 3, 1979. Time for an anniversary tour, right? Or a cable channel documentary? Maybe. But a fashion line is definitely in the works. Blondie’s legendary singer, Debbie Harry, and Shepard Fairey, founder of the Orange County, Calif. headquartered Obey Clothing announced recently that they would work on a women’s capsule collection. It is scheduled to be released for the Fall ’17 season.

Harry has been a muse for the Obey founder in the past. Fairey designed a 2005 poster around her iconic 1970s looks, well before he crafted the iconic Hope poster for Barack Obama’s 2008 election. Harry has inspired generations of women with her late ‘70s and ‘80s styles which, like her music, mixed early 1960s girl group and mod styles with a brash, punk sensibility.

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS