Debbie Harry's & Obey’s Collab Line

Blondie’s major hit, Heart of Glass was released on Jan. 3, 1979. Time for an anniversary tour, right? Or a cable channel documentary? Maybe. But a fashion line is definitely in the works. Blondie’s legendary singer, Debbie Harry, and Shepard Fairey, founder of the Orange County, Calif. headquartered Obey Clothing announced recently that they would work on a women’s capsule collection. It is scheduled to be released for the Fall ’17 season.

Harry has been a muse for the Obey founder in the past. Fairey designed a 2005 poster around her iconic 1970s looks, well before he crafted the iconic Hope poster for Barack Obama’s 2008 election. Harry has inspired generations of women with her late ‘70s and ‘80s styles which, like her music, mixed early 1960s girl group and mod styles with a brash, punk sensibility.