After Yogasmoga Bankruptcy, Its Sole-Surviving Store is in Southern California

Yogasmoga, the upstart East Coast manufacturer of yogawear, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December, closing all its stores except one.

The company’s sole surviving outpost is in La Jolla, Calif., while other locations—almost all of them located in California—were shuttered. Those spots were in Malibu, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Huntington Beach, San Francisco and Corte Madera as well as in Greenwich, Conn.; Short Hills, N.J.; and White Plains, N.Y.

Rishi Bali, who founded the company in 2013 with his younger sister, Tapasya Bali, said that when he opened his first West Coast store, he was counting heavily on California for his success. “I feel that California has this certain dynamic that fits the ethos of Yogasmoga, and we want to connect with people in their journey to wellness,” he said in 2015 as his California ventures were heating up. A store in Greenwich, Conn., was the first in the small chain, but Brentwood was the second.

“The brand and product is still connecting very strongly with the consumer, so we are shrinking our footprint to online and taking Yogasmoga forward with a smaller footprint online and through the La Jolla store,” Rishi Bali said in an email. “The La Jolla store is our largest store and the community around La Jolla loves the brand and the three-level store. It has a floor dedicated to yoga, so we are keeping that store because of its size and experiential quality of our offering.”

But three years after the yoga line ramped up, the company is mired in bankruptcy proceedings filed in a Manhattan bankruptcy court after a financing plan didn’t materialize with Bain Capital and the Jones Family Office, a privately held fund owned by Paul Tudor Jones, which was expected to invest $35 million to $40 million in the growing yogawear company.

In its filing, Yogasmoga said its annual gross revenues went from $500,000 in 2013 to $2.3 million in 2015, when it started its big retail expansion in California.

But its retail bills went unpaid. In its bankruptcy filing, there is a long list of store rents that have piled up.

Yogasmoga owes Corte Madera Village shopping center $121,000. The San Francisco store amassed a $94,000 debt and the Beverly Hills store left a $117,600 unpaid rent bill.

Yogasmoga’s major suppliers are also on the hook for large sums, including 99 Degree Custom in Lawrence, Mass., owed $95,386, and Griffin Manufacturing Co. in Fall River, Mass., owed $89,325.

Yogasmoga prided itself on making all its yogawear in the United States.

The Yogasmoga bankruptcy was prompted by an earlier court move by one of Yogasmoga’s investors.

In November, Durga Capital and the Ravi Singh 2015 Family Trust forced Yogasmoga into an involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition, saying the company was facing a liquidity crisis and couldn’t pay its bills.

Durga’s managing member, Ravi Singh, said he had personally paid payroll expenses of $89,472 because of his personal liability as a director and shareholder.

Singh resigned from the board in November when the Chapter 7 petition was filed. In court papers, Durga Capital notes it has an unsecured claim of $2.5 million, while the family trust has an unsecured claim of $200,000.

Durga and others are now trying to convert Yogasmoga’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

But Tapasya Bali, Yogasmoga’s chief operating officer, said she believes the company will reorganize successfully because Yogasmoga is taking steps to decrease expenses and increase revenue around a core profitable business.

Recently, the yogawear maker sent out an email saying that everything is now 40 percent off.

When Yogasmoga started in 2013, yogawear was hot. While overall U.S. apparel sales were level in 2014 compared with 2013, activewear was the clear driver across all consumer apparel segments, especially among women, where sales increased 8 percent, according to a study released that year by The NPD Group.

Lululemon Athletica has been profiting nicely from the activewear boom. Its annual revenues have grown from $1.6 billion in fiscal 2014 to $2 billion in 2016.

The activewear trend was not lost on Rishi Bali, a man who tends to look at the numbers. For nine years, he worked at Goldman Sachs, primarily in the derivatives division and with other complicated financial instruments. But with his Indian background and penchant for yoga, the idea of starting his own yogawear company put him on a different path.

The Yogasmoga cofounder said the brand saw significant sales growth and had its best year in 2016, “but we were unable to keep the growth plans intact in the absence of a funding round. While the brand and product continue to connect strongly with the consumer, we need to make some hard economic decisions.”