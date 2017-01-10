Courtesy of The Hundreds.

The Hundreds' New Logo

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Move over Adam Bomb. There’s a new logo at prominent Los Angeles streetwear brand The Hundreds. Bobby Kim, better known as Bobby Hundreds, co-founder of the brand, designed a red, yellow and black flag which will be used as the logo of the brand. We’ll continue to see Adam Bomb, a cartoon bomb with wide-open eyes, which has been used as its mascot and logo for more than a decade. Bobby wanted the new logo to signify a new chapter for The Hundreds. It started as a brand for T-shirts and caps, and now makes a full collection, which includes complex garments such as outerwear made with performance fabrics. Here’s a link to a film on the new logo. It’s called Wildfire.

