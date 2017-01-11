Lolli Swim Collab With Target

A new capsule collection by California swim line Lolli Swim just bowed at Target.com.

Sugar Coast by Lolli Swim features one-pieces with cut-outs, sporty tank suits and triangle bikinis for women and girls featuring Lolli’s signature bows, ruffles and whimsical prints featuring pink flamingos, hearts, neon pineapples and polka dots. Priced between $25.99-$39.99, sizes range from extra-small to large for women and 2T to 4T for girls.

“Who doesn’t love Target, it’s a great and affordable place to shop for everything, said Vy Nguyen, Lolli Swim designer and founder. “I designed new patterns and bright solids in our most popular and classic silhouettes. The prints and colors represent the young and playful side of Lolli for all—moms, daughters, best friends and sisters.”

Based in Laguna Beach, Calif., Lolli Swim is known for its “cheeky bow” bottoms. The line has been worn by celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and has been featuring in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.