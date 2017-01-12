TREND WATCH Agenda: Wild at Heart

"Wild at Heart” is my take on the recent Agenda show in Long Beach, Calif. Walking through the aisles of vendors, new and seasoned, I saw excitement everywhere. This is the first fashion trade show for the year and everyone seemed optimistic about what the new year has in store. First-time exhibitors were very excited to show their goods and said everyone has been receiving their lines positively. These newbies are very educated about the importance of knowing your brand and telling the story behind the company. Plus, they understand how important it is to have your lines and samples ready to present. Seasoned vendors looked polished and well represented with branding and visual materials. Some of the big boys had new designer divisions represented, as well, showing for the first time to the public.

Everyone seemed to be having fun, enjoying the process and making sales. At the end of the day, we’re all “Wild at Heart! xoxo LOVE