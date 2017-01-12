Handmade yarn-art wrapper at the “EverybodySkates” booth; a freestyle skater jumping the outdoor ramp; Janek Korycki of “TurboKolor” showing off his metal teeth replacements; pizza umbrella at the “Outerspace” booth; blonde afro’d women/ Kiss groupies heading to the show; Lounge Lizards character art at the “Illegal Civilization” booth; boom box display at the “101 Apparel” booth and straight-jacketed mannequin display at the “Wemovevolume” booth.

TREND WATCH

Agenda: Wild at Heart

Estevan Ramos | Thursday, January 12, 2017

"Wild at Heart” is my take on the recent Agenda show in Long Beach, Calif. Walking through the aisles of vendors, new and seasoned, I saw excitement everywhere. This is the first fashion trade show for the year and everyone seemed optimistic about what the new year has in store. First-time exhibitors were very excited to show their goods and said everyone has been receiving their lines positively. These newbies are very educated about the importance of knowing your brand and telling the story behind the company. Plus, they understand how important it is to have your lines and samples ready to present. Seasoned vendors looked polished and well represented with branding and visual materials. Some of the big boys had new designer divisions represented, as well, showing for the first time to the public.

Everyone seemed to be having fun, enjoying the process and making sales. At the end of the day, we’re all “Wild at Heart! xoxo LOVE

SPORTS This trend is very clean, polished with semi-loose fits. Traditional silhouettes, safe colors and an athleisure feel. From gym-to-street continues to be important as people look for casual, relaxed, everyday dressing. Champion’s pushed-up joggers (pictured second top) and women’s long fleece coach’s skirt (pictured bottom left) looked great. Jinx clothing introduced its first collection under the brand name, geared towards gamers and geeks. Adidas’ revival of the old school sneakers in black, white and red looked amazing and sleek. New Balance men’s and women’s sportswear works well in the gym and the city.

OVERALLS Overalls were seen throughout the show, on visitors, exhibitors and in wholesale lines. Bibbed styles work great on the streets and the slopes for Winter 2018. Some versions featured suspenders for a more-modified look. Champions’ bibbed version in off white and bright yellow had a his-and-her feel. One of the visitors made her own piecing vintage Levi’s together. Dark Seas/ Grundens’ version had an Old West vintage look. Others paired overalls with a nylon 80s aerobics jacket.

DENIM Denim is forever evolving into its own world. A range of washes and details such as subtle appliqués, buttons and patches keeps the looks casual. Traditional American workwear cuts and fits were seem on exhibitors and in the lines. Denim accessories to go with sportswear work well. (Pictured top, left: the designer of “Turbokolor,” from Poland, models a denim sailor look.)

CAMOUFLAGE Camouflage continues to be a standard pattern and fabric influence in the skate and sports world. Variations of patterns, color combos and fabrics always keep this category fresh and innovative. The pattern shows up on jackets, military and athletic pants and backpacks. Emrick clothing (pictured top left) showed camo in washed-out, luxury french terry with a roomy fit, ready for post-yoga. The exhausted space alien in the RipNDip booth wore a cropped, fitted version. Divinities’ nylon coaches jackets were displayed against a camo wall giving the booth a “M.A.S.H.” vibe.

EARTH TONES Earth tones are always in fashion, bringing balance to denim, brights and active-sports fabrics. Look for layered looks combined with unique casual shoes and knitwear and sweater knits that give that feel of being in the outdoors. Inuikii brand showed great winter lodge–inspired shoes, boots, blankets, wraps and accessories. Nike hi-tops in natural leather is a great alternative to a hiking boot.

HOMEBOY PLAIDS Plaids are always a tried-and-true trend, especially in the skate, surf and sports world. Traditional patterns and colors keeps the trend alive. This has always been one of my favorite ways of dressing. It seems every decade has their version and I’ve worn a few versions throughout the years. Dark Seas’ version has a quilted lining, making it the perfect weight to be worn with just a tee or layered for the snow. Attendees paired their plaids with track pants and camouflage pants, as well as slouchy and high-water denims. One visitor made her own version piecing a nylon police jacket with a wool Mexican blanket for an elongated Vetements-inspired winter coat. She said she was inspired by the old school L.A. chola girls of the 70s. ESWIC’s new line of men’s shirts (pictured in rusts and blues) had a feel of the 50s East L.A. pachuco.

LE CLASSIQUES Traditional fits and silhouettes are always easy in anyone’s wardrobe. Wool shirt, zip-up track and sweater jackets, crew-neck pullover sweatshirts and hoodies and relaxed khakis and jeans are the pieces to complete the look. Variations of pants lengths and finished bottoms give alternatives to the classics. Elements did the layered look in washed and sanded finishes with a collegiate feel. Hurt Life introduced its version of coaches and varsity jackets in blacks and shades of gray.

COLOR POP Solid bright color turned up as a head-to-toe look, as a statement item or pieced and patterned within a garment. Illegal Civilization’s check leisure suits in bright emerald green check were paired with shirts in primary colors. Ethik used solid bright colors paired with camouflage patterns for updated bomber jackets. Tonal offered a bright yellow hoodie to stand out in their all-tonal dark collection. One attendee’s color-blocked hoodie recalled a Rubik’s Cube hoodie, for a fresh, 80s-inspired take on color.

FALL BOMBERS Bombers jackets in motocross-, flight- and 70s-inspired fits were done in leather, nylon and polished ripstop. Always a great piece to throw and layer on any look from athletic to denim.

BLANKET PATTERNS Blanket patters were seen on everything from hooded jackets and ponchos capes to tents and throws. Mexican sarape and traditional Native American patterns were most popular. Colors ranged from clean brights to subtle neutrals. Many of the vendors used blankets as displays. Traditional sarapes turn up in surf culture as auto interiors, a sarong for changing out of wet suits, as a beach hoodies or a beach blanket.

MEN AT WORK The show scene included life-sized cardboard cutout salesmen and designers; in-booth barber shops; artists and graffiti painters creating displays and shoe cobblers filling in orders at the show. Updating line sheets and social media kept reps busy during down time.

SHOWROOM TRANSPORTATION Some reps found a creative way to show the line and then pack it up and take it on the road. Old school vehicles seemed to be a favorite, like the late-model Mercedes camping station wagon and a limited-edition vintage Toyota pick-up from Japan. There was an 80s Ford Econoline Passenger van, complete with wetsuit closets, as well as a late 60s VW camper with a built-in office and media space. A four-door Prius was wrapped in purple kitty camouflage and displayed in a booth with the same print lining the walls.A modernized Air Stream type trailer worked as showroom complete with living room, bathroom and shower. These portable showrooms-on-the-go are another way to get your brands out there and also a great way to see the world.

