TEXTILES Hyosung Strikes Deal With Best Pacific Textiles

South Korea–based Hyosung, maker of Creora spandex, has partnered with knit mill Best Pacific Textiles to create a series of smart fabrics with moisture management, UV protection, comfort, fit, insulation and freshness characteristics using Hyosung’s MIPAN Aqua x, Creora Fresh, Aerowarm and Creora Powerfit.

“Consumers want versatility in their garments and want to be able to work out, stop at the grocery store or run an errand all with comfort and confidence,” said Ria Stern, Hyosung’s global marketing director, in a statement. “We worked with Best Pacific to develop this collection of fabrics in various weights to go from performance underwear, sports bras, base layer applications.”

Based in Seoul, Hyosung has a global network of more than 36 subsidiaries and international offices around the world.

Based in Guangdong, China, Best Pacific offers fine-gauge circular knits, warp knits and narrow-width fabrics.