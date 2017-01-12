NEW LINES New Lines: Los Angeles Fashion Market Summer ’17

California Market Center

110 E. Ninth St.

SHOWROOM RELOCATIONS

Thread Showroom

Relocated to A690 (formerly in A648)

Blu Pony Vintage

C & C Kids

Faux Pas Children’s

Lucky Jade

Moon et Miel

By Debbie Of California

Relocated to A1002 (formerly in A1098)

Aida Designs Fashion accessories

Bala Jewlery

Chrisara

Deb & Dave Handbags & Wallets

E. J. Enterprises

Maddie & Rachel

Master Gifts/Toys

Ruyi

Starlight Sunglasses

NEW SHOWROOMS

Lisa Lenchner

A307

Aggel Sweaters Updated

Artex Sportswear Updated

Fever Tops Updated

Joh Apparel Sportswear Updated sportswear

Judy P Tops Updated

Krazy Larry Pants Updated

Sylvia Noster Shoes Footwear

Tru Luxe Denim Updated

Viola Style

A315

Viola Style Updated

Shelley Davis

A323

Pink Wheels Updated

Focus Fashion

A340

Focus Fashion Updated

Lucida

A411

Lucida

StyleHouse 720

A507

StyleHouse 720

Piccolina

A877

Piccolina Juniors

Diverse Style La

A1179

Diverse Style LA Office

Baldwin Sun

A1189

Baldwin Sun Office

The Foundation

B403/B420

Audio Pro

Billionaire Boys Club Men’s contemporary

Crep Protect

Danner

Diadora

G-Shock

Impossible Project

Marshall Headphones

Rocnation

Snapstyk

Tackman

Tidal New York

UAS

Under Armour

Urbanears

Motive

B882

Motive Juniors

Angie Bollinger

C835

Angie Bollinger Juniors

ACCESSORIES

Roxstar

A342

Hatch Hats Accessories

Mindy Lubell

A1081

Malibu Bows Accessories

Robert Aruj

A1085

Carla Mancini Accessories

UPDATED WOMEN’S

Sharon Koshet Sales

A303

Avani Tops Updated

Graphic Tee Updated

Julie Dorst Updated

Knit Riot Updated

Mia Brazilia Updated

Vecca Sportswear Updated

Zip Code Updated

Wells Intimates & Apparel

A309

Betsey Johnson Sleepwear Intimate apparel

Carole Hochman Sleepwear Intimate apparel

Jane And Bleeker Sleepwear Intimate apparel

Jockey Sleepwear Intimate apparel

Kate Spade Sleepwear Intimate apparel

Nautica Sleepwear Intimate apparel

Oscar de la Renta Sleepwear Intimate apparel

Ralph Lauren Sleepwear Intimate apparel

Fern Liberson & Co.

A317

Verducci Updated

Sheila Lott Sales

A325

Adverb Updated

April Cornell Updated

Betty Bottom Showroom Inc.

A347

Ciao Milano Updated

Doris Johnson

A380

Casual Couture Updated

Godz And Goddesses Updated

WOMEN’S CONTEMPORARY

PerlmanRep

B535

Franki Mariah Ponce Contemporary

Senior Director Contemporary

Alexis & Co.

B587

Jen & Sander Contemporary

London Rose Contemporary

KIDS’ AND MATERNITY

The Glitter Box

A602

Doe A Dear Children’s

Teresa’s Room

A603

Shooshoos Children’s

Rochelle Sasson Perlman

A604

Love & Sunflowers Children’s

Malibu Sugar Children’s

Butterscotch Kidz

A605

Tiny Giants Children’s

Lola Jo Sales

A607

Ink Ties Children’s

Waddle Children’s

Hatched Showroom

A642

DL1961

Lil’ Lemons By For Love & Lemons Children’s

Mod Girl/Mod Active Children’s

Rebecca Ebershoff

A656

ML Fashion Children’s

Tee Tree Children’s

Tigel Children’s

Conception

A661

Everly Grey Children’s

Preggers Maternity

Showroom a la mode

A667

Little Blue Olive Children’s

Keiki Showroom

A670

Lului Bikinis Children’s

Paush Children’s

In Play Showroom

A672

Parkland Children’s

Superism Children’s

Smallshop Showroom

A672

Lilly & Sid Children’s

Turtle Dove Children’s

V & Crew Children’s

Group Zannier USA

A675

Beckaro Children’s

Tartine et Chocolate Children’s

AB Spoon Showroom

A677

Kid + Kind Children’s

Picnik Children’s

Kids Du Monde

A678

Chic Crystals Children’s

Lil “O” Blossom Children’s

Randee’s Showroom LLC

A679

Me Too Children’s

Weegoamigo Children’s

2-2 Hot

A681

Glass Of Brazil Children’s

Nina And Nelli Children’s

Allison Showroom

A682

Emu Australia Kids Children’s

Miffy Children’s

Milly Mook And Dozer Children’s

Robeez Children’s

See Kai Run Children’s

Stride Rite Hosiery Children’s

Metropolitan Kids

A682

Millions Of Colors Children’s

Bow & Arrow Showroom

A683

Siaomimi Play Children’s

Nicky Rose Kids

A683

Cleobella Children’s

Sadie’s Moon Children’s

Sparkle By Stoopher Children’s

Julie Smith Kids

A686

Apple Kids Shoes Children’s

Kaloo & Kokeshi Parfums Children’s

PPLA—Peoples Project Los Angeles Children’s

Wendy’s Closet

A691

Chewbeads Children’s

Estella NYC Children’s

Fluf Organic Bags Children’s

Hoonana Children’s

Huxbaby Children’s

Kash Were Children’s

Kate Quinn Organics Children’s

Little Paisley People Magnificent Baby/Magnetic Me Orange Heat Children’s

Paisley Magic Children’s

Sweet Bamboo Children’s

Tiny Twig Organics Children’s

Twirly Girl Children’s

The New Mart

127 East 9th St.

NEW SHOWROOMS

ML Fashion Group

Suite 401

Dilascia

Flex Watches

Inkkas

Janelle Moore Sales

Suite 807

Jane Basch

Jessica Elliot

Jewels by Caryn

Marcia Moran

Virgins Angels and Saints

Strut L.A.

Suite 807

Accessorizit

Amy Louise

Karine Sultan

Konplott

Nakamol Chicago

Sweet Romance

Cirana/Lapis

Suite 809

Cirana

Lapis

FashionLink

Suite 1011

Ana Alcazar

Avantgar Denim

Aventures Des Toiles

Beate Heymann

Cristina Gavioli

European Cuture

Indies

Pepito’s

NEW LINES

Salt & Pepper Sales

Suite 505

Beau Jours

Happy Rainy Days

Ozka Cashmere House

Veronique Miljkovitch

Karma Showroom

Suite 600

Annabelle

Delicia

Karat Jewelry

JokenStyle

Suite 607

Blue Coat & Town

JG Knitwear

Just Bones

Kalliopi Eleni

Krista Koeppe

Mena Lombard

Red Letter

Hasson Costa

Suite 700

Bishop + Young

d.RA

Father’s Daughter

George Loves

Cohen Showroom

Suite 703

MM Vintage

Kathy Walker Sales

Suite 711

Believe or Leave

K. Walker

Saythesun

Unveil

Corina Collections

Suite 807

Lancaster Paris

Mimsy Borogrove Designs

Bernadette Mopera & Co.

Suite 813

Traffic People

Sue Goodman Showroom

Suite 909

Project Social T

the Residency

Suite 921

Ringly

Weslin + Grant

The Landa Showroom, Inc.

Suite 1001

Dear John Tops

Temple Flower

Representing Showroom

Suite 1002

Ibeliv

Riviera Shoes

Silis

Sugar Bean Jewelry

Yael Meyers Accessories

The H.E.M. Showroom

Suite 1003

Issue NYC

Jackie B Showroom

Suite 1004

Blush Noir

Mary & Mo

WBC Showroom

Suite 1101

Breakdown Clothing

Cooper Design Space

860 S. Los Angeles St.

NEW LINES

It’s All About the Girls

Suite 410

2Nostalgik

Juicy

Findings

Suite 608

Loyd/Ford

Sprung

Bond Showroom

Suite 635

LAVEER

Line Cashmere

Hatch

Suite 800

Kylie

Majestic Filatures

Gerry Building

910 S. Los Angeles St.

TEMPORARY SHOWROOM

Juliyn Taylor Showroom

Suite 808

Arcadia Movement A stylish, sophisticated, fun brand out of Australia

Barrel USA Contemporary, urban lifestyle activewear

Funky Diva Fun, fashionable fitness wear

Lilybod Sassy, sleek and seriously stylish leggings

Rese Activewear A stylish line of activewear

Sukifushu High-end active brand from London

Academy Award Building

843 S Los Angeles St.

NEW SHOWROOMS

Brotherhood

Suite 2F

Global Rebels INc.

Suites 3A and B

SUGARPUSS & MUHEEKAH COLLECTION

Suite 3C

M THE MOVEMENT

Suite 3G

DILASCIA AMERICA LLC

Suite 3H

Bri Seeley

Suite 4F