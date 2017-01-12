NEW LINES
New Lines: Los Angeles Fashion Market Summer ’17
California Market Center
110 E. Ninth St.
SHOWROOM RELOCATIONS
Thread Showroom
Relocated to A690 (formerly in A648)
Blu Pony Vintage
C & C Kids
Faux Pas Children’s
Lucky Jade
Moon et Miel
By Debbie Of California
Relocated to A1002 (formerly in A1098)
Aida Designs Fashion accessories
Bala Jewlery
Chrisara
Deb & Dave Handbags & Wallets
E. J. Enterprises
Maddie & Rachel
Master Gifts/Toys
Ruyi
Starlight Sunglasses
NEW SHOWROOMS
Lisa Lenchner
A307
Aggel Sweaters Updated
Artex Sportswear Updated
Fever Tops Updated
Joh Apparel Sportswear Updated sportswear
Judy P Tops Updated
Krazy Larry Pants Updated
Sylvia Noster Shoes Footwear
Tru Luxe Denim Updated
Viola Style
A315
Viola Style Updated
Shelley Davis
A323
Pink Wheels Updated
Focus Fashion
A340
Focus Fashion Updated
Lucida
A411
Lucida
StyleHouse 720
A507
StyleHouse 720
Piccolina
A877
Piccolina Juniors
Diverse Style La
A1179
Diverse Style LA Office
Baldwin Sun
A1189
Baldwin Sun Office
The Foundation
B403/B420
Audio Pro
Billionaire Boys Club Men’s contemporary
Crep Protect
Danner
Diadora
G-Shock
Impossible Project
Marshall Headphones
Rocnation
Snapstyk
Tackman
Tidal New York
UAS
Under Armour
Urbanears
Motive
B882
Motive Juniors
Angie Bollinger
C835
Angie Bollinger Juniors
ACCESSORIES
Roxstar
A342
Hatch Hats Accessories
Mindy Lubell
A1081
Malibu Bows Accessories
Robert Aruj
A1085
Carla Mancini Accessories
UPDATED WOMEN’S
Sharon Koshet Sales
A303
Avani Tops Updated
Graphic Tee Updated
Julie Dorst Updated
Knit Riot Updated
Mia Brazilia Updated
Vecca Sportswear Updated
Zip Code Updated
Wells Intimates & Apparel
A309
Betsey Johnson Sleepwear Intimate apparel
Carole Hochman Sleepwear Intimate apparel
Jane And Bleeker Sleepwear Intimate apparel
Jockey Sleepwear Intimate apparel
Kate Spade Sleepwear Intimate apparel
Nautica Sleepwear Intimate apparel
Oscar de la Renta Sleepwear Intimate apparel
Ralph Lauren Sleepwear Intimate apparel
Fern Liberson & Co.
A317
Verducci Updated
Sheila Lott Sales
A325
Adverb Updated
April Cornell Updated
Betty Bottom Showroom Inc.
A347
Ciao Milano Updated
Doris Johnson
A380
Casual Couture Updated
Godz And Goddesses Updated
WOMEN’S CONTEMPORARY
PerlmanRep
B535
Franki Mariah Ponce Contemporary
Senior Director Contemporary
Alexis & Co.
B587
Jen & Sander Contemporary
London Rose Contemporary
KIDS’ AND MATERNITY
The Glitter Box
A602
Doe A Dear Children’s
Teresa’s Room
A603
Shooshoos Children’s
Rochelle Sasson Perlman
A604
Love & Sunflowers Children’s
Malibu Sugar Children’s
Butterscotch Kidz
A605
Tiny Giants Children’s
Lola Jo Sales
A607
Ink Ties Children’s
Waddle Children’s
Hatched Showroom
A642
DL1961
Lil’ Lemons By For Love & Lemons Children’s
Mod Girl/Mod Active Children’s
Rebecca Ebershoff
A656
ML Fashion Children’s
Tee Tree Children’s
Tigel Children’s
Conception
A661
Everly Grey Children’s
Preggers Maternity
Showroom a la mode
A667
Little Blue Olive Children’s
Keiki Showroom
A670
Lului Bikinis Children’s
Paush Children’s
In Play Showroom
A672
Parkland Children’s
Superism Children’s
Smallshop Showroom
A672
Lilly & Sid Children’s
Turtle Dove Children’s
V & Crew Children’s
Group Zannier USA
A675
Beckaro Children’s
Tartine et Chocolate Children’s
AB Spoon Showroom
A677
Kid + Kind Children’s
Picnik Children’s
Kids Du Monde
A678
Chic Crystals Children’s
Lil “O” Blossom Children’s
Randee’s Showroom LLC
A679
Me Too Children’s
Weegoamigo Children’s
2-2 Hot
A681
Glass Of Brazil Children’s
Nina And Nelli Children’s
Allison Showroom
A682
Emu Australia Kids Children’s
Miffy Children’s
Milly Mook And Dozer Children’s
Robeez Children’s
See Kai Run Children’s
Stride Rite Hosiery Children’s
Metropolitan Kids
A682
Millions Of Colors Children’s
Bow & Arrow Showroom
A683
Siaomimi Play Children’s
Nicky Rose Kids
A683
Cleobella Children’s
Sadie’s Moon Children’s
Sparkle By Stoopher Children’s
Julie Smith Kids
A686
Apple Kids Shoes Children’s
Kaloo & Kokeshi Parfums Children’s
PPLA—Peoples Project Los Angeles Children’s
Wendy’s Closet
A691
Chewbeads Children’s
Estella NYC Children’s
Fluf Organic Bags Children’s
Hoonana Children’s
Huxbaby Children’s
Kash Were Children’s
Kate Quinn Organics Children’s
Little Paisley People Magnificent Baby/Magnetic Me Orange Heat Children’s
Paisley Magic Children’s
Sweet Bamboo Children’s
Tiny Twig Organics Children’s
Twirly Girl Children’s
The New Mart
127 East 9th St.
NEW SHOWROOMS
ML Fashion Group
Suite 401
Dilascia
Flex Watches
Inkkas
Janelle Moore Sales
Suite 807
Jane Basch
Jessica Elliot
Jewels by Caryn
Marcia Moran
Virgins Angels and Saints
Strut L.A.
Suite 807
Accessorizit
Amy Louise
Karine Sultan
Konplott
Nakamol Chicago
Sweet Romance
Cirana/Lapis
Suite 809
Cirana
Lapis
FashionLink
Suite 1011
Ana Alcazar
Avantgar Denim
Aventures Des Toiles
Beate Heymann
Cristina Gavioli
European Cuture
Indies
Pepito’s
NEW LINES
Salt & Pepper Sales
Suite 505
Beau Jours
Happy Rainy Days
Ozka Cashmere House
Veronique Miljkovitch
Karma Showroom
Suite 600
Annabelle
Delicia
Karat Jewelry
JokenStyle
Suite 607
Blue Coat & Town
JG Knitwear
Just Bones
Kalliopi Eleni
Krista Koeppe
Mena Lombard
Red Letter
Hasson Costa
Suite 700
Bishop + Young
d.RA
Father’s Daughter
George Loves
Cohen Showroom
Suite 703
MM Vintage
Kathy Walker Sales
Suite 711
Believe or Leave
K. Walker
Saythesun
Unveil
Corina Collections
Suite 807
Lancaster Paris
Mimsy Borogrove Designs
Bernadette Mopera & Co.
Suite 813
Traffic People
Sue Goodman Showroom
Suite 909
Project Social T
the Residency
Suite 921
Ringly
Weslin + Grant
The Landa Showroom, Inc.
Suite 1001
Dear John Tops
Temple Flower
Representing Showroom
Suite 1002
Ibeliv
Riviera Shoes
Silis
Sugar Bean Jewelry
Yael Meyers Accessories
The H.E.M. Showroom
Suite 1003
Issue NYC
Jackie B Showroom
Suite 1004
Blush Noir
Mary & Mo
WBC Showroom
Suite 1101
Breakdown Clothing
Cooper Design Space
860 S. Los Angeles St.
NEW LINES
It’s All About the Girls
Suite 410
2Nostalgik
Juicy
Findings
Suite 608
Loyd/Ford
Sprung
Bond Showroom
Suite 635
LAVEER
Line Cashmere
Hatch
Suite 800
Kylie
Majestic Filatures
Gerry Building
910 S. Los Angeles St.
TEMPORARY SHOWROOM
Juliyn Taylor Showroom
Suite 808
Arcadia Movement A stylish, sophisticated, fun brand out of Australia
Barrel USA Contemporary, urban lifestyle activewear
Funky Diva Fun, fashionable fitness wear
Lilybod Sassy, sleek and seriously stylish leggings
Rese Activewear A stylish line of activewear
Sukifushu High-end active brand from London
Academy Award Building
843 S Los Angeles St.
NEW SHOWROOMS
Brotherhood
Suite 2F
Global Rebels INc.
Suites 3A and B
SUGARPUSS & MUHEEKAH COLLECTION
Suite 3C
M THE MOVEMENT
Suite 3G
DILASCIA AMERICA LLC
Suite 3H
Bri Seeley
Suite 4F