NY Textile Trends
In the Net
Textile designers are caught in the net, offering grid-like patterns, embellished designs on net and lace patterns with a weblike ground.
Dusty Rose
Dusty shades of pink range from pale peach to deep mauve, lending a soft look to knit stripes, metallic prints, lofty tweeds, delicate laces, floral prints and solids.
Flora & Fauna
Designers take a new look at animal prints, offering whimsical conversational patterns with graphic punch.
Mad About Melon
Yummy shades of melon, papaya and persimmon add a sweet twist to stripes, graphic patterns and solids.
Go Indigo
Indigo shades of denim, chambray and navy toe the line between laid-back cool and classic sophistication for challis prints, premium denim, contemporary stripes, conversational prints and lush lace.
DIRECTORY
Alexander Henry Fabrics Inc., (818) 562-8200, www.ahfabrics.com
Asher Fabric Concepts, (323) 268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com
Cinergy Textiles Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com
Confetti Fabrics, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com
D&N Textiles Inc., (310) 503-6927, michael@dntextiles.com
Denim North America, (424) 212-2355, www.denimna.com
Eclat Textile Co. Ltd., (213) 624-2633, www.eclatusa.com
Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com
Josi Severson, (612) 708-7696, josiseverson.com
Malhia Kent, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com
NK Textile/Nipkow & Kobelt Inc., (949) 680-4743, www.nipkowkobelt.com
Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com
Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com
Sportek International, (213) 239-6700, www.sportek.com
Swisstulle, +41 (0)71 969 32 32, www.swisstulle.ch
Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com
Tianhai Lace, 86-020-62813396, sales18@gztianhai.com
Tissage Des Chaumes, (213) 688-9797, www.tissagedeschaumes.fr
Triple Textile Inc. (213) 629-4300, www.tripletextile.net