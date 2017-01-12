NY TEXTILE TRENDS NY Textile Trends

Photo Gallery In the Net Textile designers are caught in the net, offering grid-like patterns, embellished designs on net and lace patterns with a weblike ground.

Photo Gallery Dusty Rose Dusty shades of pink range from pale peach to deep mauve, lending a soft look to knit stripes, metallic prints, lofty tweeds, delicate laces, floral prints and solids.

Photo Gallery Flora & Fauna Designers take a new look at animal prints, offering whimsical conversational patterns with graphic punch.

Photo Gallery Mad About Melon Yummy shades of melon, papaya and persimmon add a sweet twist to stripes, graphic patterns and solids.

Photo Gallery Go Indigo Indigo shades of denim, chambray and navy toe the line between laid-back cool and classic sophistication for challis prints, premium denim, contemporary stripes, conversational prints and lush lace.

DIRECTORY

Alexander Henry Fabrics Inc., (818) 562-8200, www.ahfabrics.com

Asher Fabric Concepts, (323) 268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com

Cinergy Textiles Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

Confetti Fabrics, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com

D&N Textiles Inc., (310) 503-6927, michael@dntextiles.com

Denim North America, (424) 212-2355, www.denimna.com

Eclat Textile Co. Ltd., (213) 624-2633, www.eclatusa.com

Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com

Josi Severson, (612) 708-7696, josiseverson.com

Malhia Kent, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com

NK Textile/Nipkow & Kobelt Inc., (949) 680-4743, www.nipkowkobelt.com

Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com

Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com

Sportek International, (213) 239-6700, www.sportek.com

Swisstulle, +41 (0)71 969 32 32, www.swisstulle.ch

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com

Tianhai Lace, 86-020-62813396, sales18@gztianhai.com

Tissage Des Chaumes, (213) 688-9797, www.tissagedeschaumes.fr

Triple Textile Inc. (213) 629-4300, www.tripletextile.net