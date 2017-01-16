New Era Closes L.A. Flagship

A five year run for the New Era flagship on Los Angeles’ Melrose Avenue seems to be over.

The giant shop favored by sports fans and streetwear heads shuttered recently. Offering New Era brand caps bearing logos for popular sports teams, as well as some pop culture characters, the 3,300-square-foot flagship dominated the corner of Melrose and Edinburgh avenues since December 2011. Representatives of the Buffalo, N.Y.-based New Era company did not answer emails requesting comment on the closure by press time.