FASHION Hong Kong Fashion Week Opens With 1,500 Exhibitors

Hong Kong Fashion Week revved up for the Fall/Winter season as the trade show celebrated its 48th edition when it opened on Jan. 16 for a four-day run.

An international crowd of buyers worked their way through two huge halls filled with booths for factories from mostly China and Hong Kong. Categories ranged from clothing for men, women and children as well as accessories, textiles, trims and labels.

Runway shows every day highlighted mostly emerging designers from Hong Kong as well as established Asian designers whose styles are seeing more of a Western influence.

Tons of seminars informed visitors about 3-D knitting machines, the process of making wool fabrics and trends for Spring/Summer 2018. Spoiler alert: We will be seeing the boho look again with influences from Africa, and that hipster look with paired-down basics is still on the horizon.

Hong Kong is alive with decorations for Chinese New Year, which starts Jan. 25. Red lanterns are everywhere and shops are selling special cakes, pastries and brightly colored greeting cards to celebrate the Year of the Rooster.