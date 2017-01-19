Leslie’s Picks for Fall Shoe Trends

Leslie Gallin, president of footwear at UBM—the trade show giant that produces MAGIC, Project and FN Platform—is a footwear industry insider. With FN Platform show coming up next month in Las Vegas, Gallin and her FN Platform team offered their take on the footwear trends on the horizon for Fall 2017:

MULES + SLIDES

Cool girls everywhere have adopted the mule trend. The slip and go style offers a sense of effortlessness. Worn in flats or heels, closed or open toes – this go-to style can easily be worn from day-to-night and transcend from spring/summer through the fall.

DETAILS: FUR TRIM, FEATHERS AND PEARLS

There’s an eye for the details in the coming seasons. Everything from fur-trimmed looks to feather and pearl accents. These statement-making frills call for a bold take on classic silhouettes.

KITTEN HEELS

The newest ‘it’ style, our grandmother’s favorite heel has made a comeback! Understated yet chic, the kitten heel offers a sense of sophistication (think classic old-school pumps) without sacrificing wearability.

SNEAKERS

If there’s one shoe silhouette that’s reigned supreme the past few seasons, it’s the sneaker style. Typically seen in an all-white colorway, the look is still dominating. From low to high tops, slip on to lace ups, this comfort staple is here to stay.

BOOTIES

Now a classic, booties are still holding strong. A style that easily transcends through the seasons, booties are here to stay. From flats to heels, open toes to lace-up’s – there’s a bootie look for everyone.