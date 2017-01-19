TEXTILE EXHIBITION Spotlight on Mid-Century Textile Design

Lovers of Scandinavian design and mid-century textile (and the intersection between the two) would be wise to head to London where the Fashion & Textile Museum—the museum founded by designer Zandra Rhodes— is about to kick off the first-ever retrospective of the work of Josef Frank.

Frank was born in Austria in 1885 but Sweden was his home. In 1933, he emigrated to Sweden, becoming a Swedish citizen six years later. In Stockholm, the Vienna-trained architect began working with famed design company Svenskt Tenn. Frank’s furniture, textiles and other home décor designs for Svenskt Tenn ushered in the Swedish Modern aesthetic.

The Fashion & Textile Museum’s exhibition, titled “Josef Frank Patterns–Furniture–Painting” includes Frank’s textile designs and little-seen paintings. The exhibition also draws comparisons between Frank’s work and the work of British print designer William Morris, according to The Daily Telegraph writer Henrietta Thompson, who writes about Frank, his legacy and the exhibition here.

Information about the exhibition, which runs through May, can be found at the Fashion & Textile Museum’s website.