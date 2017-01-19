GCK HEADS TO OC Turkish Manufacturer GCK Heads to Orange County to Launch New Basics Line

From an office park by John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif., a Turkish company hopes to make a splash in the American market.

GCK Textiles, headquartered in Istanbul, has developed a reputation over the past two decades for manufacturing private-label apparel for major European retailers such as Zara and Primark and Turkish brands such as Mavi. In July, the company opened a 7,000-square-foot warehouse and office in the Orange County city of Irvine. It hired two California-based designers. It plans to provide a fashion alternative with basics and knits with its American label GCKnitwear/Good Comfortable Knitwear, which it debuted earlier this month at the Agenda trade show in Long Beach, Calif.

The new label was introduced during a time of change for the U.S. basics market and the Turkish textile business. Turkey’s fabrics export business was valued at about $5 billion in 2015, according to a report from Turkey’s Ministry of Economy. The country’s exports fell in some of its important markets in European and Middle Eastern countries in 2015 while it increased 20 percent in America.

Dan Moore, GCKnitwear’s Irvine-based marketing and merchandising director, said it was crucial for the company to open a California office to do business in the U.S. “We would do a show at MAGIC in Las Vegas and we would get demand in North America, but we had no way to service them because we did not have an office here,” he said. Even in a world increasingly connected by the Internet and fast travel options, time differences can make communication hard. “We wanted to be centrally located in a place where we could give 24-hour customer service,” he said.

The American basics business has been making headlines since American Apparel, which was headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, was recently sold to Gildan Activewear, based in Montreal, for $88 million. American Apparel’s Los Angeles compound will close and 2,400 workers are scheduled to be laid off.

Moore did not forecast how the shift for what was a big player in the U.S. basics market will affect his new company. “It’s too soon to say how it will affect the market. But we’re not here to fill a void; we’re here to provide the quality that we’ve been known for,” he said.

No business venture is risk free, but international companies have to deal with added risk because executives from the overseas businesses are often unfamiliar with details of American business practices, said John Lankshear. He recently opened BrandLab, a Los Angeles–based consultancy and incubator for overseas labels wanting to develop American businesses.

“If you get it wrong, the market is unforgiving,” Lankshear said. “International businesses which make blunders due to unfamiliarity with the U.S. market can be extremely costly both financially and to their reputation,” he said.

It can be hard to establish a business in America, said Tony Zhang, a Los Angeles resident and president of the Shanghai-based Newel Apparel.

“It’s quite easy to get a company registered,” he said. A stateside law firm can provide guidance with business licenses, for example. “But it’s a challenge to get the company established, to develop proper infrastructure and recruit the best people,” he said. Zhang also serves as director for Chinese business affairs for Fashion Business Inc., a Los Angeles business education nonprofit.

GCKnitwear plans on serving as a wholesaler and eventually opening retail storefronts, Moore said. Its debut line offers 13 silhouettes for men and 23 for women, said Tina Rani, a designer and brand manager at the Irvine office.

“We have more of a European vibe,” Rani said. “It doesn’t look like everyone else’s T-shirt.”

Some demographics that the brand is planning to sell are fashion-savvy surf and skate people, urban customers and the casual customer looking for styles to exercise in and lounge at their homes. The second designer working in the Irvine office is Jiji Sunisa Akarapanitsakul.

The brand’s women’s looks include a cropped hoodie top—a fashion piece that looks like a hooded sweater from chest up but leaves the wearer’s midriff bare. Another look is the cigarette T, a top with cuffed sleeves and a “high/low” hem. Other styles include viscose tees, sheer jersey tops and T-shirt dresses.

Men’s looks include T-shirts with classic silhouettes such as crew necks, V-necks and raglans. Fashion looks for the T-shirts include a crew neck with a raw-edge hem, shirts made out of a speckled fabric and a 1990s-inspired “urban T” made out of a heavy cotton fabric that will be offered in sizes up to big-and-tall 4X.

The company also makes jogger pants for men and women as well as leggings for women. Wholesale price points range from $3 for V-neck to $12 for zip hoodies, according to a brand statement.