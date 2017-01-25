AG to Fashion Island, Sweaty Betty to Lido Marina

A bit of musical chairs at high end Orange County retail centers. AG is scheduled to open at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, Calif. in the second week of February. The former address of the AG shop was South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif. The boutique was located in the South Coast Plaza wing that was formerly called Crystal Court. It houses an Apple store, a H&M and a Diesel shop.

The Fashion Island AG shop is scheduled to take up 2,000-square-feet and will have a similar look to the brand’s store in Beverly Hills, Calif., according to a Fashion Island statement.

Also in Newport Beach, the Lido Marina Village retail district is getting ready to welcome a new tenant. UK women’s activewear brand Sweaty Betty is scheduled to open a boutique at Lido Marina this Spring.