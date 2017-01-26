MANUFACTURING ASICS Names Two Execs

ASICS America Corp., the U.S. operations of Japanese footwear and athletic apparel brand ASICS, has named two new executives to the team, based in Irvine, Calif.

Barbara Turner was named vice president of human resources, overseeing human-resources operations for ASICS in North and South America. The company also named Lisa Hatton Harrington general counsel. She will oversee ASICS’ legal department, including compliance and corporate social responsibility.

“Barbara and Lisa bring immense energy, enthusiasm and a proven track record to lead and be instrumental in fostering change,” said Gene McCarthy, ASICS America Group chief executive officer and president, in a company statement. “Human resources and general counsel are both critical roles within our organization, and the in-depth knowledge that they bring to their respective disciplines is essential to drive our brand forward.”

Turner’s background includes serving as senior director of human resources at Meruelo Enterprises Inc. as well as similar positions at Southern California Edison. Harrington was previously general counsel at Surf Airlines and division general counsel at NBCUniversal and UnumProvident .

The name ASICS is an acronym for Anima Sana in Corpore Sano, a Latin phrase meaning “A Sound Mind in a Sound Body,” according to the company. Founded more than 60 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka, ASICS designs and manufactures performance athletic footwear, apparel and accessories.