RETAIL Ontario Mills Gets Ready for Chinese New Year

Get ready for the Year of the Rooster.

Chinese New Year kicks off on Jan. 28 with a host of activities around Los Angeles, where the city's multicultural populace celebrates a number of different ethnic holidays.

On the retail side, Ontario Mills, for the first time in years, is hosting its own Spring Festival to commemorate the Lunar New Year. On Saturday, Jan. 28, there will be lion dancers, Kung Fu masters and towering stilt walkers as well as a number of activities.

The festivities begin at 1:30 p.m. in Fashion Alley, where there will be face painters, balloon artists, a themed photo booth and a special Teavana tea station with cookies. There also will be theatrical stilt performers, dressed in ceremonial costumes, walking and greeting guests. Then, five professional Kung Fu martial artists will perform routines at 2:30 p.m. For the grand finale, the Ane Thanh Lion Dance Group will perform a traditional lion dance show with live drumming and cymbals at 3:30 p.m.

Ontario Mills will also be distributing Lunar New Year offer guides featuring more than 20 special retailer offers from January 27 through February 19.