MANUFACTURING PVH Strikes Deal With Peerless for Tommy Hilfiger Tailored Menswear

New York–based PVH Inc. has struck a licensing deal with Peerless Clothing International Inc., which will begin producing tailored menswear under the Tommy Hilfiger label in 2018.

The Hilfiger tailored business is currently produced by Marcraft Clothes Inc., a New York maker of branded and private-label suits, suit separates, sport coats, pants, overcoats and raincoats. The company holds the licenses for Kenneth Cole, Ben Sherman, Karl Lagerfeld, Bruno Magli, GH Bass and Jones New York.

According to a company statement the move to Peerless will consolidate all of PVH’s North America men’s tailored businesses for its portfolio of brands.

“We have had a long-standing and successful relationship with Peerless, which has been the licensee for our Calvin Klein, Van Heusen and Izod brands for several years,” said Emanuel Chirico, PVH chairman and chief executive officer. “We believe it best serves the needs of our company and brands to have all of the men’s tailored businesses under the direction of one partner and that Peerless is well-positioned to build upon the success to date of the Tommy Hilfiger men’s tailored clothing business.”

For more than 130 years, PVH (Phillips Van-Heusen) has produced apparel. The $8 billion company currently has more than 30,000 associates working in more than 40 countries. In addition to Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Izod and Van Heusen, the company also owns the Arrow, Warners and Olga brands and holds the license for North America and the Carribean for Speedo International Limited.

Founded in 1919, Peerless Clothing manufactures tailored menswear and boys’ apparel in North America, including suits, suit separates, sport coats, dress pants, tuxedos, overcoats and raincoats.