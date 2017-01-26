TRADE SHOWS Sultanik Exits Capsule

After more than nine years of helming the Capsule trade show, Edina Sultanik left the trade-show production company to start a public relations business, Dactylion Agency.

“It’s time for a change. The world is changing,” Sultanik said in a brief interview. She departed Capsule in December. Her new venture, headquartered in New York, started in January.

Sultanik helped run Capsule after it was acquired December 2013 by trade-show conglomerate Reed Exhibitions for an undisclosed amount. After Reed’s purchase of Capsule, Deirdre Maloney, the Capsule show’s cofounder, increasingly took a larger role at the trade show’s various events.

A Capsule men’s show wrapped up in New York on Jan. 26. The company’s Las Vegas show will be held Feb. 20–22, and the second edition of the Los Angeles women’s show will run March 13–14. The Los Angeles show launched in October. Capsule also produces two Paris shows.

On Sultanik’s LinkedIn profile, she describes Dactylion as a boutique agency that represents emerging fashion and lifestyle brands. “The goal of the agency is to discover, represent and promote the work of innovative and passionate designers, artists and dreamers,” Sultanik’s statement said.