Glamour Editor in Chief Cindi Leive, actress Salma Hayek, and Amanda de Cadenet, founder of Girl Gaze at Glamour’s lunch for female filmmakers sponsored by South Coast Plaza and held at the Sundance film festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 24, 2017 (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Glamour)

Fete for Female Filmmakers

By Alison A. Nieder | Friday, January 27, 2017

Glamour magazine and Girlgaze recently hosted an intimate lunch celebrating “Films Powered by Women” at the Sundance Film Festival, where directors, editors and actors had an opportunity to meet, mingle and toast the work of female filmmakers.

Held Jan. 24 at the home of Mimi Kim, the event coincided with the Women in Film Competition, which is sponsored by South Coast Plaza, the Orange County luxury lifestyle center currently celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Glamour Editor-in-Chief Cindi Leive and Girlgaze founder Amanda de Cadenet hosted the event, which drew an impressive crowd, including Salma Hayek, Jill Soloway, Dee Rees, Zoey Deutch, Jessica Williams, Alfre Woodard, Elle Fanning, Shirley MacLaine, Keri Putnam, Dree Hemingway, Lea Thompson, India Menuez, Marti Noxon, Cat Cora, Sarah M. Broom, Kimberly Peirce, Ry Russo-Young, Lily Baldwin, Michaela Watkins, Michelle Morgan, Elvy Yost, Geralyn Dreyfous, Sanaa Lathan and Natalie Joos.

Glamour’s recently launched its Powered By Women initiative, in which the publication plans to collaborate with female creative talent in the coming year—and beyond. The initiative kicked off with the magazine’s February issue, which was created entirely by women.

“At Glamour we are committed to supporting the work of women in all fields, and it’s exciting for us to gather this incredible group to talk about how we can collectively help bridge the gender gap in Hollywood,” said Cindi Leive, Glamour editor-in-chief, in a statement. “This year we are especially proud to be partnering with Girlgaze, the initiative to support young female photographers. We’ll continue to work with Girlgaze this spring on material ways to help create jobs for female directors.”

Girlgaze is an organization founded to close the gender gap in film “by putting more female-identifying individuals behind the lens, to tell their stories and be fairly compensated for their work,” said de Cadenet.

According to the group, women made up only 17 percent of all directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors, and cinematographers in the top 250 domestic grossing films in 2016.

“I don’t want to get a job because I’m a girl. It’s condescending,” said Hayek. “Let’s not waste the time on what has been done to us in the past. Let’s show them a perspective of a better future. The movies that we do for example, have to tell our stories. We have to push ourselves to be so creative. To support ourselves and gain knowledge, to reinvent, to not repeat.”

Glamour Editor in Chief Cindi Leive, Elle Fanning, Shirley MacLaine and Dree Hemingway at Glamour’s lunch for female filmmakers sponsored by South Coast Plaza and held at the Sundance film festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 24, 2017 (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Glamour)

Sundance Institute Executive Director Keri Putnam and film editor Lily Baldwin at Glamour’s lunch for female filmmakers sponsored by South Coast Plaza and held at the Sundance film festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 24, 2017 (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Glamour)

Actress Lea Thompson, Mimi Kim, and actress Alfre Woodard at Glamour’s lunch for female filmmakers sponsored by South Coast Plaza and held at the Sundance film festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 24, 2017 (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Glamour)

Actress Michaela Watkins at Glamour’s lunch for female filmmakers sponsored by South Coast Plaza and held at the Sundance film festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 24, 2017 (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Glamour)

Director Ry Russo-Young and actress Zoey Deutch at Glamour’s lunch for female filmmakers sponsored by South Coast Plaza and held at the Sundance film festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 24, 2017 (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Glamour)

Director Michelle Morgan at Glamour’s lunch for female filmmakers sponsored by South Coast Plaza and held at the Sundance film festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 24, 2017 (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Glamour)

Actress Elvy Yost at Glamour’s lunch for female filmmakers sponsored by South Coast Plaza and held at the Sundance film festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 24, 2017 (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Glamour)

